Apple records highest September quarter revenue in India: CEO John Ternus

NEW DELHI: Apple recorded its highest-ever revenue in India during the September quarter, CEO John Ternus said on Tuesday. Speaking during the company's Q4 FY2026 earnings call, Ternus also highlighted a rise in the number of customers upgrading to newer iPhone models.
"We also set September quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, in addition to an all-time record in India," Ternus said.
He said the number of iPhone upgraders had reached a September quarter record globally and in key markets, including India, the US and China.
"We also set a September quarter record for upgraders worldwide, as well as in the U.S., China Mainland and India, helping to deliver our best fiscal year ever for upgraders globally," said Ternus.
Globally, Apple reported revenue of $114.5 billion in the September quarter, up 12% year-on-year. iPhone revenue rose 17% to $57.6 billion, while Mac revenue increased 24% to $10.8 billion.
The company said its total active device base had crossed 2.5 billion worldwide. Apple, however, did not disclose India-specific revenue or growth figures.
Apple CFO Kevan Parekh said the company had recorded a year-high number of iPhone upgraders in India and other markets. He also cited a recent Worldpanel survey which found that the iPhone was among the top-selling smartphone models in India.
The company also reported record revenue from its Mac business in India and Southeast Asia. Parekh said Mac revenue had grown at a double-digit rate across developed and emerging markets.
Apple's services business, which includes subscriptions and app-related services, also recorded its highest-ever revenue in India and other emerging markets. Globally, services revenue rose 10% to $31.6 billion.
The earnings call also highlighted the launch of Apple Pay in India with Axis Bank. Ternus said the service would offer customers a secure way to make payments.
"Another good example of this, in India, we recently launched Apple Pay with Axis Bank, bringing the seamless, safe, secure way to pay to one of the biggest markets in the world," he said.
Apple has expanded its iPhone range this year with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,79,900. The foldable iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India.
Ternus said Apple had received an encouraging response from reviewers and customers to the iPhone Duo, adding that developers were also adapting their apps to its new foldable design. He said the company was working to make the device available to customers as quickly as possible.
"We've been thrilled with the early response from reviewers and customers, and we are working hard to get iPhone Duo into customers' hands as quickly as we can," said Ternus.
He also said customers had responded well to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which feature camera upgrades, including variable aperture, improved performance and longer battery life. According to Ternus, the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers the biggest increase in battery life ever on an iPhone.