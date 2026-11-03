Apple records highest September quarter revenue in India: CEO John Ternus

NEW DELHI: Apple recorded its highest-ever revenue in India during the September quarter, CEO John Ternus said on Tuesday. Speaking during the company's Q4 FY2026 earnings call, Ternus also highlighted a rise in the number of customers upgrading to newer iPhone models.

"We also set September quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, in addition to an all-time record in India," Ternus said.

He said the number of iPhone upgraders had reached a September quarter record globally and in key markets, including India, the US and China.

"We also set a September quarter record for upgraders worldwide, as well as in the U.S., China Mainland and India, helping to deliver our best fiscal year ever for upgraders globally," said Ternus.

Globally, Apple reported revenue of $114.5 billion in the September quarter, up 12% year-on-year. iPhone revenue rose 17% to $57.6 billion, while Mac revenue increased 24% to $10.8 billion.

The company said its total active device base had crossed 2.5 billion worldwide. Apple, however, did not disclose India-specific revenue or growth figures.

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh said the company had recorded a year-high number of iPhone upgraders in India and other markets. He also cited a recent Worldpanel survey which found that the iPhone was among the top-selling smartphone models in India.