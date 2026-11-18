MUMBAI: The Board of Directors of SpiceJet on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 Crore through one or more fundraising routes in its effort to strengthen its financial position, rebuild capacity and drive revival. Hit by mounting losses, multiple litigations and unpaid dues, the cash-starved airline is struggling to keep operations afloat, cancelling anywhere between 15 and 20 flights every day.

“The Board was apprised of investment discussions with potential new investors. The Board has directed the management to work towards closing them expeditiously,” said SpiceJet in a statement. It, however, did not mention the names of potential investors.

The Board also approved an increase in the company’s authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 Crore to Rs 7,500 Crore, subject to the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The proposed fundraise may be undertaken through a combination of equity and other permitted instruments and will be subject to the requisite approvals.

“We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand. We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we have a clear plan and are focused on putting the necessary building blocks in place. Our priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet’s position as a strong and competitive airline,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet, which once held a domestic market share of 20.9% in July 2014, now accounts for less than 1% of domestic passenger movement. The airline’s domestic passenger market share collapsed to 0.6% in September 2026, falling below regional carrier Star Air’s 0.7% for the first time ever, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.