Technology firms once again tumbled Wednesday as the euphoria that greeted the return of Nvidia's Jensen Huang was washed away by the now-common panic and uncertainty over the AI boom.

News that the poster child of the artificial intelligence explosion had returned less than two weeks after resigning over extramarital affairs -- including with an alleged Chinese spy -- sent Asian markets into a swoon Tuesday.

Traders were reassured about the ongoing presence of a fixer and visionary to an industry that has fuelled a tech revolution and a global economic boom.

But the mood soured no sooner than it had begun as analysts pointed to the reality that there were still huge worries about the colossal sums pumped into the AI buildout and when they would see returns, if any.

After explosive gains Tuesday, Asian stock markets were back in the doldrums.

Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul -- home of most of the region's key AI-linked firms -- sank 4.8 percent, 2.8 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

That came a day after surging nine percent, 3.9 percent and more than six percent, respectively.

The losses were led by Taiwan's TSMC and MediaTek, Japanese chip giants Kioxia and Advantest, and South Korean titans SK hynix and Samsung.

There was also heavy selling in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta, though Wellington, Mumbai and Manila rose.

The rout followed a return to reality on Wall Street, where Nvidia -- which had rocketed more than 31 percent Monday -- shed almost six percent, while AI giant Anthropic lost 6.5 percent to fall below last week's $83 IPO price.

AMD, Intel and Micron also took a hammering after the previous day's surge.

The Nasdaq shed 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.5 percent but the Dow rose, with analysts pointing out that traders were rotating into other sectors.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened higher.