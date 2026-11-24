TAIPEI: People in Taiwan were initially shocked when the scandal broke. But now that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as CEO of chipmaking giant Nvidia, some in his birthplace see the decision as justified, believing he is indispensable to the company.

Huang has long enjoyed celebrity status in his native Taiwan, where on Tuesday some people welcomed Nvidia's surprise decision to bring him back at the helm of the company.

"He is quite important. All I can say is he is nice. He is a really good guy. Yeah. We all like him a lot," said Hu Ke-hsin, 50, an employee at a preserved fruit store in Taipei that Huang used to visit.

Huang resigned after acknowledging a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. officials believed to be a spy.

Days after his resignation, Huang offered to return as CEO. Nvidia's board initially rejected the proposal but announced Monday that he had been reinstated. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed credit for Huang's return.

"He is a leading figure (in the AI industry), right? Lots of industries in Taiwan still need AI to develop. So, from an ordinary person's point of view, I am happy he is back," said Sophia Chou, a Taipei City resident.