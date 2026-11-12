Scandal-hit Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang loses his shine in his birthplace Taiwan

TAIPEI: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had been widely adored like a rock star in his birthplace, Taiwan. That image is now tainted after the FBI began an investigation into his affair with an alleged Chinese agent.

Like the rest of the world, the island was shocked by the scandal over Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman reportedly described as a Chinese spy by US officials.

A video of the pair visiting a restaurant in the capital city of Taipei in 2025 went viral and was broadcast globally.

The 63-year-old poster boy for the artificial intelligence revolution was born in Taiwan and spent his early years there before he moved to the United States for his schooling. He regularly visits Taiwan for business events.

Jane Hsieh's tofu pudding shop was one of many restaurants and stores in Taipei that proudly displayed photos of Jensen Huang visiting their premises. Hsieh, 70, was first shocked by the dramatic headlines and felt deep regret for him, saying Huang used to have a near-perfect public image.

She wondered whether people would still be as warm to him as before if he returned to Taiwan again. “If he comes into my shop again as a customer, I'd be fine, but I think it would be awkward because he's no longer the familiar person we used to know," she said.

“I'd be polite to him, but my feelings toward him would be different.”

Resident Jeff Huang, 72, noted some customers were already suggesting the removal of Huang's photos in shops. “He used to be very popular, but after his personal moral scandal and allegations of corporate espionage came out, he instantly fell from grace,” he said.