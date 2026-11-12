Nvidia board prepares to oust CEO Jensen Huang amid affair allegations and China spy claims: Report

Nvidia's board is preparing to oust its co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, US media reported Wednesday, as the chip giant's chief faces new accusations of infidelity, after revelations he had an affair with a woman accused of spying for China.

The tech company's board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang's future, according to the Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang was also involved in a second extramarital affair, with a subordinate, saying there was video evidence of the 63-year-old executive being affectionate with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

Powell, 48, has been a public face of Nvidia's efforts to expand the chip technology into higher education and health care, and was speaking at a San Jose, California conference where they "were seen being affectionate at the hotel" by bystanders, the Times reported.

The report of the second affair follows Huang's acknowledgment of a relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two were photographed together in Taipei in 2024 and 2025.