The US has proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union (EU), over concerns about excess industrial capacity and its impact on American commerce.
While China faces the highest overall tariff burden, with the total on some goods reaching 45%, India faces tariffs of up to 25% following a US investigation into what Washington calls "structural excess capacity" in major economies. However, India's rate could fall to 17% if it reaches a trade agreement with the US.
Other economies facing levies include Brazil, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
US President Donald Trump's administration announced the proposals on Wednesday, following an eight-month investigation into 16 trading partners by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Mexico and Norway have been excluded for now, with their investigations still pending.
According to Reuters, a senior US official said Washington had concluded that the trading partners facing tariffs "creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce."
India and Vietnam are among the countries yet to finalise trade agreements with Washington. The official indicated that the proposed tariffs could accelerate negotiations, potentially leading to more agreements being finalised at the G20 summit in Miami, Florida, in December.
The tariffs are intended to discourage excessive manufacturing output boosted by subsidies and other trade barriers, which the Republican administration says put American manufacturers at a disadvantage.
It argues that these economies have helped spur an influx of lower-priced goods that undercut American companies, creating a goods trade deficit that has recently exceeded $1tn a year.
The taxes are also meant to help replace tariff revenue lost after the Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs.
China and Brazil face steep levies
China's proposed 20% duty would come on top of tariffs of roughly 25% imposed during Trump's first term.
Like China, Vietnam also faces a 20% rate, pending finalisation of trade talks, the USTR said on Wednesday. Rates for some trading partners would be lower if trade agreements are in place.
The US is also proposing higher import taxes on raw and refined sugar from Brazil, and a new 10% tariff on aircraft that would hit Embraer, the country's largest aircraft maker. Brazil was singled out for extra punishment after trade talks stalled, an official said.
The administration has particularly accused China of using excess production capacity to flood global markets with steel, aluminium, electric vehicles, solar products and other manufactured goods.
China has rejected the allegations, maintaining that its exports reflect its competitive advantages, Reuters reported.
On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry again stated its opposition while calling for the US to resolve the issue through dialogue.
“A tariff war or a trade war serves no party’s interests,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said. “The so-called overcapacity is a false narrative, and China opposes using it as a pretext for political manipulation.”
The US and China reached a trade truce last year that is set to expire on 10 January. The new tariffs would not come as a surprise to Beijing and were unlikely to undermine the truce, the administration official said.
Trump met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last week in China's Shenzhen and plans to host him next month at the G20 summit, an event at which the truce and issues over access to rare earth minerals and China's purchases of American agricultural products could be discussed again.
How the tariffs would work
The legal basis of the planned tariffs is Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which enables the US government to investigate and retaliate against foreign trade practices that violate existing deals, are not justified by market forces or actively discriminate against American goods.
The official said the new tariffs would be consistent with trade deals Trump reached last year with dozens of countries after threatening steep tariff rises. This includes a ceiling of 15% for the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and 19% for Malaysia.
The levies target specific products and would not be added to separate tariffs on cars, steel, aluminium and other goods imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
Nor would they be added to tariffs of 10% or 12.5% announced in July for 60 trading partners that the White House said had inadequately enforced bans on goods made with forced labour.
Specific rates for individual trading partners were expected to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday. The measures must go through a public notice and comment period, including a hearing, before taking effect.
The official stressed that the tariffs were still only proposals. While giving no firm timeline, the official indicated that implementation could extend into January 2027.
The announcement, made a day before Thanksgiving, marks another controversial turn in Trump's economic policy.
Voters in this month's midterm elections punished Republicans by handing Democrats majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. About two-thirds of voters said Trump's policies had made the economy worse, according to the AP Voter Poll, a sweeping survey conducted in all 50 states.
Trump has promised that import taxes will bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce the federal deficit. However, last year's tariffs contributed to higher inflation, which angered voters and led Democratic lawmakers to call for future tariffs to require congressional approval.
(With inputs from ANI and the Associated Press.)