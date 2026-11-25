The US has proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union (EU), over concerns about excess industrial capacity and its impact on American commerce.

While China faces the highest overall tariff burden, with the total on some goods reaching 45%, India faces tariffs of up to 25% following a US investigation into what Washington calls "structural excess capacity" in major economies. However, India's rate could fall to 17% if it reaches a trade agreement with the US.

Other economies facing levies include Brazil, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

US President Donald Trump's administration announced the proposals on Wednesday, following an eight-month investigation into 16 trading partners by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Mexico and Norway have been excluded for now, with their investigations still pending.

According to Reuters, a senior US official said Washington had concluded that the trading partners facing tariffs "creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce."

India and Vietnam are among the countries yet to finalise trade agreements with Washington. The official indicated that the proposed tariffs could accelerate negotiations, potentially leading to more agreements being finalised at the G20 summit in Miami, Florida, in December.

The tariffs are intended to discourage excessive manufacturing output boosted by subsidies and other trade barriers, which the Republican administration says put American manufacturers at a disadvantage.

It argues that these economies have helped spur an influx of lower-priced goods that undercut American companies, creating a goods trade deficit that has recently exceeded $1tn a year.

The taxes are also meant to help replace tariff revenue lost after the Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs.