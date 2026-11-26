US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff blitz aims to pressure Asian countries into sealing trade deals with Washington so as to avoid unfavourable duty rates, analysts said on Thursday.
The proposed levies announced on Wednesday affect a range of nations in the region, from long-time US competitor China to allies like South Korea and Japan.
They could result in rates of up to 20 percent on exports from the targeted countries, but face a period of public comment before taking effect, at the earliest in January.
The announcement came after Washington concluded a months-long probe into alleged excess production in the targeted economies, which itself followed the US Supreme Court's decision ruling that Trump's previous "Liberation Day" duties were illegal.
But "several of these economies already have prior negotiated tariff rates with the US, which would effectively cap the appliable rate", said MUFG economist Lloyd Chan in a note.
The US has also indicated that the new tolls will not stack on top of other tariffs already imposed on 60 countries over forced labour concerns. Instead, the higher rate will apply.
"In all, that should help contain the incremental tariff shock, assuming prior negotiated commitment remains in place," Chan said.
However, it does mean that Washington has established higher tariff ceilings that can be activated "should trade negotiations or existing commitments break down", he added.
Stephen Brown of Capital Economics also noted that "the US has left open its ability to hike these tariffs if trade agreements fall apart", particularly with China.
Room for leverage
In Beijing's case, the new levies stand at 20 percent, meaning the total rate could jump to 40 percent if its current trade truce with Washington, set to expire in January, is not extended.
Such a scenario "could take the two largest economies back to the trade wars of 2025", Josh Lipsky, of the Atlantic Council, wrote in a note.
However, that is not something Trump wants, he added.
Instead, the US president is banking on an extension of the truce, though this is "far from a sure thing", Lipsky added.
Trump and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet next in December at the G20 summit in Miami.
"Tariff wars and trade wars are not in anyone's interest," Beijing's foreign ministry warned on Wednesday.
Other Asian economies, also in Trump's crosshairs due to significant trade imbalances, are likewise under pressure.
Vietnam faces a maximum additional tariff of 35 percent on goods, which could be cut to 20 percent if a trade deal is reached.
Hanoi reiterated on Wednesday that it has made commitments under a framework agreement in October 2025, and that it is working for a final deal "as soon as possible".
India uncertain, Taiwan bullish
India said on Wednesday that trade concerns should be addressed in ongoing talks with Washington for a bilateral trade deal.
The US has proposed a 17 percent rate on Indian goods, rising to a possible 25 percent if no deal is reached.
The countries reached an interim agreement in February aimed at reducing US tariffs on Indian goods.
But the Supreme Court struck down Trump's levies days later, fuelling uncertainty over when the agreement would take effect.
"By deploying a dual-rate structure -- threatening steep baseline tariffs against countries that refuse a pact while offering lower rates to those that sign -- Washington reclaims the bargaining power to impose duties at will and extract unilateral concessions," Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, told Bloomberg News.
In contrast with Indian uncertainty, Taiwan, which reached a deal with Washington in early 2026, struck a reassuring tone.
"We are confident that when tariffs are finalised early next year, we will return to a 15 percent non-stacked tariff under the agreement between Taiwan and the US," Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun told a news briefing.