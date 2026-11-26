US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff blitz aims to pressure Asian countries into sealing trade deals with Washington so as to avoid unfavourable duty rates, analysts said on Thursday.

The proposed levies announced on Wednesday affect a range of nations in the region, from long-time US competitor China to allies like South Korea and Japan.

They could result in rates of up to 20 percent on exports from the targeted countries, but face a period of public comment before taking effect, at the earliest in January.

The announcement came after Washington concluded a months-long probe into alleged excess production in the targeted economies, which itself followed the US Supreme Court's decision ruling that Trump's previous "Liberation Day" duties were illegal.

But "several of these economies already have prior negotiated tariff rates with the US, which would effectively cap the appliable rate", said MUFG economist Lloyd Chan in a note.

The US has also indicated that the new tolls will not stack on top of other tariffs already imposed on 60 countries over forced labour concerns. Instead, the higher rate will apply.

"In all, that should help contain the incremental tariff shock, assuming prior negotiated commitment remains in place," Chan said.

However, it does mean that Washington has established higher tariff ceilings that can be activated "should trade negotiations or existing commitments break down", he added.

Stephen Brown of Capital Economics also noted that "the US has left open its ability to hike these tariffs if trade agreements fall apart", particularly with China.

Room for leverage

In Beijing's case, the new levies stand at 20 percent, meaning the total rate could jump to 40 percent if its current trade truce with Washington, set to expire in January, is not extended.

Such a scenario "could take the two largest economies back to the trade wars of 2025", Josh Lipsky, of the Atlantic Council, wrote in a note.

However, that is not something Trump wants, he added.