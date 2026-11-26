WASHINGTON: Major economies from China to the EU hit out at proposed new US tariffs after Washington concluded its months-long probe into alleged excess production, potentially opening a new phase in trade tensions with both allies and foes alike.

The new tolls, which follow an investigation launched days after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's previous duties, range up to 20 percent and face a period of public comment before taking effect, at the earliest in January.

The levies target some of the United States' largest trading partners, with China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in the crosshairs.

Some, such as Japan, denied having excessive production.

"Japan does not have any non-market policy practices or structural excess production capacity... It is regrettable that a proposed measure targeting Japan has been announced in spite of this," the country's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the proposals sought to take existing trade deals into account.

China is among those facing a 20-percent tariff, but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new levies were within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing.

"China understands that we're going to have some level of tariffs. This falls within that understanding," he told US broadcaster CNBC, adding that Washington was offering China exemptions on around $30 billion of goods.