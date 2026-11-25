The Union government on Wednesday said India was committed to working closely with the United States towards an early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement, while rejecting Washington's allegation that the country had structural excess manufacturing capacity.

The remarks came after the US proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India on Wednesday, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries conclude a bilateral trade deal, giving India a slight edge over its Asian competitors.

The proposed tariffs followed investigations by the US Trade Representative (USTR) into 16 economic jurisdictions - China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, Norway, Mexico and India - over allegations of structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

In a statement, the Commerce Ministry said India had taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the USTR in its Section 301 investigation into the acts, policies and practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

The notice is currently under examination.