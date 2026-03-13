Congressional Democrats say Trump tariffs will cost US households more than $2,500 this year

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is scrambling to replace the revenue the federal government lost when the Supreme Court struck down his biggest and boldest tariffs last month.

If the effort succeeds, congressional Democrats warn in a study out Friday, the administration's import taxes will cost American households an average of $2,512 in 2026, up 44% from $1,745 in tariff costs last year.

And this at a time when US consumers are already angry over the high cost of living and the war with Iran is pushing up energy prices.

"Despite a Supreme Court ruling that much of Trump's tariff agenda is illegal, the Trump administration refuses to provide relief for families," said Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, the top Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee.

"As American families continue to struggle with high costs, the President keeps choosing to institute new tariffs that will push prices even higher."

Calling the study "phony," White House spokesman Kush Desai said "President Trump will continue using tariffs to renegotiate broken trade deals, lower drug prices, and secure trillions in investments for the American people."

Trump last year invoked the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose double-digit tariffs on almost every country on Earth.

But the US Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 20 that the law did not give the president the authority to levy tariffs. The government now must provide refunds — expected to come to around $175 billion — to the importers who paid the IEEPA tariffs now declared illegal.