Deal or no deal: What's the state of Trump's tariffs?

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's push to reimpose tariffs after his Supreme Court setback has raised questions about his trade deals and future plans, while fueling a rush for refunds.

Here is the state of play as Trump moves to rebuild his trade agenda:

Where do his tariffs stand?

Trump's new 10-percent tariff on imports took effect Tuesday and will last for 150 days. It is widely viewed as a bridge towards more lasting action.

This does not apply to sectors targeted by separate investigations such as steel, aluminum and autos, nor does it hit the swath of goods entering the United States under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trump has pledged to raise this tariff to 15 percent.

But US trade envoy Jamieson Greer maintained Wednesday on Fox Business that Washington seeks continuity in its trade policy.

"We have the 10-percent tariff. It'll go up to 15 for some, and then it may go higher for others," he said. "I think it will be in line with the types of tariffs we've been seeing."

A uniform tariff hike to 15 percent will strike partners like Britain, who faced a lower level previously.