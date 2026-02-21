Trump tariffs are dead, long live Trump tariffs

There are some defeats more triumphant than victories. So said the French philosopher Michel de Montaigne. On Friday, Donald J Trump lost the case on tariffs. The tariffs, scaffolded by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), were struck down 6-3 in the US Supreme Court. His loss, however, is not a win for those harangued with his threats. In the rough-and-tumble track of Trumpism, any loss is alchemised into a victory.

Typically, Trump converted humiliation into a fresh grievance. And grievance, we know, is the staple diet in Trumponomics to build political muscle. Trump went ballistic on the court’s ruling, deploying the dissenting notes as the imperative. His emotional rants occupied a range—angry and ashamed, finding the ruling disappointing and the judges a disgrace to the nation.

Over 324 days back, on what was described as Liberation Day, Trump imposed tariffs on over 180 countries and an island of penguins. He leveraged the IEEPA to bend the world order. The 1977 law allows the US president to address declared emergencies concerning “unusual and extraordinary” threats to national security, foreign policy or the economy.

No president before Trump had invoked these powers. The legal challenge, in its journey past the lower courts, raised questions on the use of emergency powers. Arguably, the US could not be at war with 180 nations and the island of penguins. The petitioners stated that the use of IEEPA triggered the ‘major questions’ doctrine, that the power to regulate is not the same as the power to tax. The Supreme Court concurred and ruled that the US president could block trade, but did not have the authority to tax.