India says it is 'studying developments' in first reaction to US Supreme Court order against Trump's tariffs

The Union Commerce Ministry on Saturday said it was "studying" the developments for the implications of the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on several countries, including India.

"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday. President Trump has also addressed a press conference in that regard. Some steps have been announced by the US Administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The statement comes amid Trump's announcement that despite the Supreme Court ruling, the framework for an interim trade deal with India, expected to be signed soon, "remained intact."

"Nothing changes. They'll (India) be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs. So deal with India is they pay tariffs. This is a reversal for what it used to be," Trump said.