MUMBAI: Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court on Saturday, ensuring it will be heard if two Tata trusts file an appeal, according to sources.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust could not get any relief from the Bombay High Court on Friday, which said it would not pass any order deferring or granting an injunction on the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons.

The trusts had sought for the meeting to be deferred and/or for an order restraining Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote.

"Caveats filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd in Bombay High Court and Supreme Court in relation to order dated 27 Nov 2026," as per a person in the know.

The two Tata trusts can move the courts in appeal, and the caveats will help Tata Sons present their side in the matter.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja of the Bombay HC on Friday did not grant any immediate relief to the two Tata trusts and said that the meeting can go on as scheduled, but the same would be subject to the final orders of the court.

The Tata trusts had sought to defer or stay the meeting, or an order that the chairman would not be allowed to exercise his casting vote.