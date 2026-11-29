India was recently told it exports wheat and imports bread, and that its industry is neither investing nor creating jobs. But last week, Washington reached the exact opposite verdict, accusing the very same economy of overcapacity and proposing a fresh 25% tariff.

Beneath the dense legalese of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) Section 301 report, it’s clear that Washington’s real grievance isn’t industrial bloat. Rather, it pushed a geopolitical Trojan horse onto the trade floor to settle scores over India’s shopping basket from Beijing and Moscow.

Much of the 189-page report focuses on Chinese components feeding Indian assembly lines and how discounted Russian crude is powering the Indian economy.

While buying cheap oil to keep domestic inflation in check is economic self-interest, not an illegal export subsidy, punitive tariffs on a developing economy that’s trying to find its industrial feet are hardly sound economics. They are a geopolitical grudge dressed up in the sober pinstripe suit of trade policy.

On the face of it, Washington is miffed about India’s supply-chain math, blaming Indian producers for using Chinese components in US-bound exports.

For instance, a leather jacket shipped to the US may have a Made-in-India label, but the zipper or the thread that stitched the jacket might have come from China.

As the report notes, every $100 worth of Indian exports to the US had $4.40 worth of Chinese inputs, up from $2.60 in 2017. In contrast, every $100 worth of goods produced within the US has only $1.60 worth of Chinese inputs, down from $2.10 in 2017.

For US trade hawks, this is a red flag. While Washington was weaning itself off such imports, India was absorbing more of them, opening a backdoor for Chinese industrial inputs.