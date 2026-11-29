India was recently told it exports wheat and imports bread, and that its industry is neither investing nor creating jobs. But last week, Washington reached the exact opposite verdict, accusing the very same economy of overcapacity and proposing a fresh 25% tariff.
Beneath the dense legalese of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) Section 301 report, it’s clear that Washington’s real grievance isn’t industrial bloat. Rather, it pushed a geopolitical Trojan horse onto the trade floor to settle scores over India’s shopping basket from Beijing and Moscow.
Much of the 189-page report focuses on Chinese components feeding Indian assembly lines and how discounted Russian crude is powering the Indian economy.
While buying cheap oil to keep domestic inflation in check is economic self-interest, not an illegal export subsidy, punitive tariffs on a developing economy that’s trying to find its industrial feet are hardly sound economics. They are a geopolitical grudge dressed up in the sober pinstripe suit of trade policy.
On the face of it, Washington is miffed about India’s supply-chain math, blaming Indian producers for using Chinese components in US-bound exports.
For instance, a leather jacket shipped to the US may have a Made-in-India label, but the zipper or the thread that stitched the jacket might have come from China.
As the report notes, every $100 worth of Indian exports to the US had $4.40 worth of Chinese inputs, up from $2.60 in 2017. In contrast, every $100 worth of goods produced within the US has only $1.60 worth of Chinese inputs, down from $2.10 in 2017.
For US trade hawks, this is a red flag. While Washington was weaning itself off such imports, India was absorbing more of them, opening a backdoor for Chinese industrial inputs.
In India’s defence, this isn’t alarming, as 95% of the value in its US-bound shipments still originates outside China. Remember that for every $100 worth of US exports, only about $4.40 includes Chinese components. Every manufacturing powerhouse starts with assembly, as South Korea, Taiwan and China have shown. India is simply following the same development ladder.
Moreover, the China+1 sourcing strategy, under which even American firms (read Apple) actively sought out Indian suppliers to diversify, added to this uptick.
As global brands shifted final assembly to India, local producers leaned on Chinese suppliers for components such as displays, camera modules and circuit boards.
To buttress its argument, the report highlighted rising Chinese FDI in India. Citing research firm Rhodium Group, it noted that Chinese firms poured $3.3 bn into key Indian industries, including autos, technology and electronics, and argued that India wasn’t building independent capacity, but merely absorbing China’s excess.
That claim is patently absurd. As the USTR report itself acknowledges, the $3.3 bn was spread over more than a decade. In contrast, India’s total FDI inflows exceed $70 bn every year. Coming to overcapacity concerns, take steel, where the report’s observations are sharpest.
India did expand steel capacity by 26.2% between 2019 and 2024, largely to build domestic roads, bridges and buildings. Given sustained infrastructure spending, it is adding capacity to meet anticipated local demand.
But the US thinks otherwise. It notes that global steel output far exceeds demand, with plants running below the 80% capacity utilisation needed to turn a profit. Moreover, 60% of upcoming steel capacity is concentrated in Asia, including China and India.
The report therefore assumes that India’s next wave of planned steel production will spill over into global markets, worsening the glut.
The report also points to India’s Make in India initiative and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme as proof of state-engineered industrial expansion to artificially build its manufacturing muscle.
Make in India’s objective is to increase the manufacturing sector’s share of GDP from 13.5% to 25%. This implies an increase of 11-12% of GDP, or $500 bn in new factory output, which seems like a tall task.
The PLI scheme pays companies cash rewards across 14 sectors after they meet production targets, which the report labels a state-engineered production drive affecting American producers.
But Washington is doing the exact same thing. The US has spent billions under the CHIPS Act and the IRA, subsidising its own semiconductor, battery and clean-energy factories.
Likewise, the cheap credit that the USTR accuses India of offering has an exact equivalent in the US Exim Bank, which also provides American exporters with cheap credit facilities.
Tax breaks, credit schemes and incentives are part of the classic export-led growth playbook once used by China, Japan and South Korea. But to the US, any government other than its own subsidising factories or offering targeted incentives amounts to the textbook definition of state-driven export overcapacity.
The US first added export targeting to Section 301 in 1988, following Japan’s state-backed export boom. Nearly four decades later, it is still using the same 1980s Cold War-era trade weapon, originally aimed at advanced export juggernauts, against a developing economy that accounts for less than 2% of global merchandise exports.
Penalising a nation that’s struggling to industrialise and create jobs isn’t defending free trade — it’s pulling up the ladder after climbing it.