NEW DELHI: India and the US finalised the framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in February this year, following negotiations that were launched in February 2025.

But changes in Washington's tariff structure have brought the two sides back to the negotiating table.

The US has proposed a fresh set of tariffs on 14 economies, including India. Here is an explainer to understand the developments so far.

WHY THIS TRADE PACT?

India is pursuing the agreement to safeguard the competitiveness of its exports amid high American tariffs and secure an edge over rival South and South East Asian manufacturing economies.

WHY THESE TARIFFS?

The US is using tariffs against its trading partners such as India to address trade deficits, shield domestic industries from foreign competition and press countries to negotiate trade agreements on terms favourable to Washington.

The US has alleged that trading partners like India and China impose steep import duties and restrictive regulations on American goods while enjoying low-tariff access to the US market.

WHAT IS A TARIFF?

It is a customs or import duty imposed by the importing country on goods entering its territory and paid by the importer. Tariffs increase the cost of imported goods and can make them more expensive than domestically produced products. They are used to protect domestic industries, generate government revenue and influence trade flows.