The US Trade Representative (USTR) has raised concerns over India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, alleging that financial incentives linked to incremental sales have encouraged companies to establish large-scale manufacturing facilities, contributing to structural excess capacity in several sectors.

The USTR remark comes after the US proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India on Wednesday, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries conclude a bilateral trade deal, giving India a slight edge over its Asian competitors.

In its Section 301 investigation report into India's acts, policies and practices relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors, the USTR said India had engaged in a range of practices that create, maintain or contribute to structural excess capacity and production by promoting manufacturing and exports, while failing to effectively address global structural excess capacity and production.

"India engages in a range of acts, policies, and practices that create, maintain, or contribute to the structural excess capacity and production evident in the indicia described above. Key among these are the umbrella efforts of Make in India, PLI, Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), and IBEF, with a particular emphasis on efforts related to or under these efforts in the steel, solar, health, and ICT sectors," the US Trade Representative (USTR) said.

The PLI scheme is a government initiative launched in 2020 with the primary aim of strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities by offering financial incentives to eligible companies based on their incremental sales, it added.

The report was released on November 25.