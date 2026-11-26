The US Trade Representative (USTR) has raised concerns over India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, alleging that financial incentives linked to incremental sales have encouraged companies to establish large-scale manufacturing facilities, contributing to structural excess capacity in several sectors.
The USTR remark comes after the US proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India on Wednesday, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries conclude a bilateral trade deal, giving India a slight edge over its Asian competitors.
In its Section 301 investigation report into India's acts, policies and practices relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors, the USTR said India had engaged in a range of practices that create, maintain or contribute to structural excess capacity and production by promoting manufacturing and exports, while failing to effectively address global structural excess capacity and production.
"India engages in a range of acts, policies, and practices that create, maintain, or contribute to the structural excess capacity and production evident in the indicia described above. Key among these are the umbrella efforts of Make in India, PLI, Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), and IBEF, with a particular emphasis on efforts related to or under these efforts in the steel, solar, health, and ICT sectors," the US Trade Representative (USTR) said.
The PLI scheme is a government initiative launched in 2020 with the primary aim of strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities by offering financial incentives to eligible companies based on their incremental sales, it added.
The report was released on November 25.
Initially targeting three sectors, the scheme has since expanded to cover 14 sectors, ranging from electronics and textiles to automobiles and food processing, the report said.
The incentives, it added, are directly linked to production capacity and incremental turnover, encouraging investors to establish large-scale manufacturing facilities.
Citing government and Invest India assessments, the report acknowledged significant growth in several sectors following the introduction of the scheme.
In large-scale electronics manufacturing, India has transitioned from being an importer of mobile phones to a net exporter. Domestic production increased from 5.8 crore units in 2014-15 to 33 crore units in 2023-24, while imports declined from 21 crore units to 0.3 crore units during the same period.
The pharmaceutical sector has also recorded gains, with India emerging as the world's third-largest player in drugs and pharmaceuticals by volume.
The report further cited a 60 per cent reduction in imports in the telecom and networking products segment, with global technology companies setting up manufacturing facilities in India and the country emerging as an exporter of 4G and 5G telecom equipment.
Trade Surplus
The report flagged concerns over India's growing trade surplus with the US. According to the report, India had an overall global trade deficit of about USD 309 billion in 2025, up from USD 241 billion in 2023 and USD 266 billion in 2022. However, India has recorded a persistent and growing trade surplus with the US: USD 42.5 billion in 2023, USD 45.2 billion in 2024 and USD 57.3 billion in 2025.
"Overall, India's current account balance is characterised by severely imbalanced trade with China, very large exports of manufacturing to the United States, and large imports of energy products and other inputs," it said, adding that the US was far and away the largest export market for Indian manufacturers, with exports exceeding those to India's next four largest export markets (including China) combined.
The USTR further said that India's value of intermediate consumption imports from NMEs (non-market economies) had increased by USD 91 billion, or 152 per cent, between 2017 and 2025.
"Surging imports of NME inputs both distort competitive conditions within the Indian market and enhance the (artificial) competitiveness of Indian downstream products manufactured using those NME inputs," it said.
In a non-market economic system, a government or central authority largely controls production, resource allocation and pricing.
According to the report, certain Indian policies create unfair competition and reduce commercial opportunities for US producers and exporters, harm the US economy through the loss of domestic manufacturing and exports, and increase US economic security risks, including through reliance on NME inputs.
The report highlighted that India exports significant quantities of products to the US that are also manufactured by US firms.
"India produces significant amounts of steel, medical devices, semiconductors, telecommunications articles, and solar products, which US firms also produce and which are sold in global markets (including India). India imports significant amounts of gross fixed capital formation and intermediate input goods from NMEs, in particular China, which US firms also produce," it said.
It added that India's trade imbalances were driven by unbalanced trade with China, reliance on cheap Chinese inputs, very large exports of manufactured goods to the US, and large imports of energy products and other inputs.
"Indeed, the United States was far and away the largest export market for Indian manufacturers, with exports exceeding those to India's next four largest markets (including China) combined.
"When firms in India artificially enhance investment, production, and exports, more market-oriented sectors and firms in the US that do not benefit from the same measures to promote enhanced capacity and production experience decreased production, and lower investment in capacity or innovation, resulting in fewer jobs and lower wages for their workers," it said.
Labour Force
The report said India's acts, policies and practices relating to structural excess capacity and production were unreasonable because India undermined the welfare of its own workers and the public at the expense of US workers, thereby negatively affecting the latter.
"India's acts, policies, and practices are unreasonable because they - target exports and export-led growth; distort fair, market-oriented competition; fail to commensurately promote domestic demand and consumption; and undermine the welfare of its workers and the public, thereby negatively impacting US workers," it noted.
It added that India diverted economic resources towards expanding manufacturing capacity and production while directly or indirectly suppressing domestic demand and consumption.
"This means that workers are able to consume less than their fair share of the value that they create. India also fails to ensure adequate wages and labor conditions to its workers.
"India's labor laws regarding the protection of internationally recognized labor rights, in particular freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining, limit the extent to which market forces contribute to wage formation in India and the extent to which wage rates are determined by genuine bargaining between labor and management," it said.
This resulted in artificially lower labour costs, which could distort capacity and production in manufacturing sectors, it added.
Steel, Solar, Health and ICT
The Indian steel sector has contributed to excess capacity and production for several years, with its significance increasing over the past five years, the report said, adding that some programmes specifically target the promotion of steel production and exports.
For instance, the Indian government launched the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel in 2021 to incentivise the production of certain specialised steel products through financial payments based on annual production, it said.
The report also said India's PLI scheme appeared to have exacerbated excess capacity in the solar sector.
"Government support has driven a rapid increase in manufacturing capacity, including PLI, which pays cash incentives tied to output; PLI also has a requirement that any solar project receiving government support must procure panels from an approved list of domestic manufacturers," the report said.
Similarly, India has sought to build ICT and electronics manufacturing capacity through schemes such as the PLI for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM), Digital India and the National Policy on Electronics.
(With inputs from PTI)