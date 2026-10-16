Reliance says it 'does not fear' Starlink competition after Musk's monopoly allegations

In a post on X, Musk had said, "The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense. On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole."

He said greater competition could reduce the profits of existing players but would not necessarily threaten their businesses.

"The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business," he wrote.

Earlier, Musk had put up a post on X sarcastically addressing industrialist Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and had accused him of seeking to protect a monopoly. Musk, in that post, had asked if Ambani would consider allowing his satellite internet service to compete in the country.

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?" he wrote.

Notably, the Union government has maintained that the country's authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services is "fair and non-discriminatory" and that any suggestion that it was being applied selectively was "baseless and misconceived".

Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said there was no question of allowing a monopoly in satellite communications and that three parties were awaiting final approval for commercial licences.

Scindia said India was close to a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services. He added that all licensed operators, including Starlink, must meet security requirements before beginning commercial operations.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)