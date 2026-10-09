‘India doesn’t allow monopoly’: Scindia responds to Musk’s claim that Starlink licence is being blocked

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India would not allow a monopoly in the satellite communications sector, clarifying the government’s position on commercial licences after SpaceX and Starlink chief Elon Musk alleged that the company’s approvals were being blocked by vested interests.

Scindia said three operators, Reliance Jio, OneWeb and Starlink — had received licences, while Amazon was also interested in entering the sector and would have to complete the prescribed process.

“Let me be very clear. India does not allow a monopoly in any sector. And therefore, even as Satcom is concerned, there is not a single licensee that has been chosen,” Scindia said.

He said licences had been granted to all operators seeking to provide satellite communication services and that the government was not favouring any one company.

“There is a lot of conversation about a particular party. But there are three parties that have got licenses. There is Reliance Jio, there is OneWeb, and there is Starlink. And there is another party that is also interested in procuring a license. Now that process has to be followed by that party, that's Amazon,” he said.