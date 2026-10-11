'Absurd hypocrisy': Elon Musk hits out at Ambani's online supporters in fresh jibe

Elon Musk on Sunday renewed his attack on Mukesh Ambani over Starlink's entry into India, accusing the billionaire's supporters of indulging in "absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole" in arguing simultaneously that his satellite internet service cannot compete with "amazing low prices offered by Ambani's de facto monopoly in India", even as they claimed - in the same breath - that it poses a strong competitive threat.

In a post on X, Musk said competition from Starlink would benefit ordinary Indians by expanding consumer choice and that while it could lower Ambani's profits, "he is not going out of business."

Musk also said that if, indeed, Starlink's services were too expensive in India, consumers would not buy them, forcing the company to make its pricing affordable. The "ridiculous arguments" by Ambani’s internet supporters "make no sense", he said.

"On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole," the US tech trillionaire said.