Sitharaman hopes India-US trade deal will be concluded soon, flags China's non-tariff barriers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday expressed hope that the India-US trade agreement would be concluded at the earliest, in the interests of global trade and bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

"I think recently the Indian Commerce Minister has also spoken that they expect and wish to have the agreement signed soon. Negotiations have been going on. I hope, in the interest of global trade and in the interest of trade between the two partners, India and US, the trade agreement gets concluded at the earliest," she said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the first phase of the India-US trade pact had been finalised and was undergoing legal drafting.

On trade with China, Sitharaman said the growing trade imbalance and persistent restrictions on market access for Indian products remained major concerns despite years of engagement with Beijing.

India had consistently sought market access in China for products such as generic medicines, bovine meat, vegetables and other perishable goods, but had made little progress despite years of engagement, Sitharaman said during an interaction with the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Non-tariff barriers are the biggest hurdle in the trade between India and China," she said, adding that China had used phytosanitary measures and other non-tariff restrictions despite the potential for discussions and investigations to resolve such issues.

She said India had not adopted the approach of imposing punitive tariffs on trading partners to correct large trade imbalances, preferring instead to pursue negotiations even if the process was time-consuming.