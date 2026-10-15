'Big items are done', India-US trade deal close to finalisation, says US envoy Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday said the proposed India-US bilateral trade deal was close to finalisation, with negotiations progressing at an “incredible pace” and the major issues resolved.

“We are very close to landing it,” Gor said during an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, echoing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assessment of the negotiations.

“Big items are done,” he said, adding that he was confident the two sides would conclude the agreement. However, he refrained from sharing details, saying the ministers would make the announcement.

Gor described the negotiations as unusually swift, noting that the two countries had been working on the agreement for about a year-and-a-half.

He contrasted this with the India-European Union free trade agreement, which took nearly 20 years to negotiate before being concluded in January.

The envoy acknowledged that some smaller issues remained to be resolved, citing the complexity of negotiating a deal with a country of India's size and population. New technologies and emerging issues could also require further discussions, he said, while reiterating that the broad framework and major elements were in place.

Jaishankar had earlier said that India and the US were working to resolve differences and moving towards a “landing point” on the proposed agreement. India has maintained that the negotiations are aimed at securing a mutually beneficial deal.

Gor’s remarks come ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s scheduled visit to India.