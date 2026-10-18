AdaniConneX's Vizag data centres to use air cooling, cut freshwater consumption

NEW DELHI: AdaniConneX's planned data centre campuses in Visakhapatnam, being developed in partnership with Google, will use air-cooled systems to eliminate the need for water-based evaporative cooling and keep freshwater consumption across three sites to less than the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, according to the project details.

The campuses at Mudasarlova and Tarluvada are part of a proposed data centre development with a capacity of about 1 gigawatt, as Visakhapatnam seeks to emerge as a major hub for artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Unlike conventional data centres that use evaporative cooling systems and cooling towers, the proposed facilities will rely on air-based cooling technology, avoiding the large volumes of water typically consumed by such systems, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Of the limited freshwater required across the three sites, around 80 per cent will be used for landscaping, kitchens and worker facilities, with water recycled and reused on-site, they said.

The facilities will have dedicated industrial water connections rather than draw supplies from municipal lines, a move aimed at preventing competition with households for drinking water.

The project will also follow a zero-discharge policy for domestic wastewater, which will be treated at an on-site sewage treatment plant and reused for landscape irrigation and flushing.