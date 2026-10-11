'Struggling with water scarcity': Google faces backlash over data centre in Vizag

VISHAKAPATNAM: Handcuffs encircle Google's logo on one campaign poster, while another warns that people "cannot drink data", as opposition mounts to the tech giant's planned AI mega-facility in India.

Excavators have swung into action, clearing forest and farmland on the southeast coast for the $15 billion construction of Google's largest data centre outside the United States.

The project at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a port often called Vizag, is championed by India as a cornerstone of its technological ambitions.

But many residents fear the data centre -- one of several huge new tech sites in Vizag -- will strain water and power resources, damage the environment and bring too few jobs in return.

Farmer Chandala Sadamma told AFP that when she sees the red-earth scars where her plot of mango and cashew trees once stood, "I feel like crying". She was paid more than $82,000 for the two-acre (0.8-hectare) stretch of land, but the transaction left a bitter taste.

"Some company came and, without showing any respect, they took the land and we accepted it," the 50-year-old said.

Vizag is a landing point for submarine internet cables linking the country to Singapore, so for India, the location of the 600-acre site -- more than 340 football pitches -- is ideal.

The "AI Hub investment is a multi-decade commitment" carrying "an obligation to be a good neighbour", said Alexander Smith, Google's head of infrastructure and energy for Asia-Pacific.

"The watershed, the grid and the communities around our facilities must be better off for our being here."

The Andhra Pradesh government told AFP that in addition to financial compensation, new housing is being built and handed over to people who had lived on the site.