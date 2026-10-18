Indian refiners' fuel exports to the West jump 43 per cent as they keep processing Russian crude

NEW DELHI: Refineries in India and two other countries that run on Russian crude shipped 1 billion euros (USD 1.2 billion) of oil products to sanctioning countries in September, up 43 per cent from August, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Reliance Industries Ltd's Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat supplied six of the seven cargoes unloaded at EU ports that month, despite the bloc's ban on fuel made from Russian crude.

The CREA report covers refineries in India, Turkiye and Brunei. The EU took 667 million euros' worth of their products, Australia 168 million euros, the US 154 million euros and New Zealand 19 million euros. CREA estimated 295 million euros' worth was refined from Russian crude.

Jamnagar also supplied the group's largest US-bound exports, worth 122 million euros, and Russian crude made up 32 per cent of its imports from July to September. Italy received three of the seven EU-bound shipments, Romania two, and Spain and Cyprus one each.

Exports reported as destined for EU ports from refineries running on Russian crude rose 80 per cent in value, including a single 104,000-tonne cargo of gasoil (diesel) from Jamnagar still en route to Rotterdam.