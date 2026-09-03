Oil prices edge lower, while Asian shares rise, tracking Wall Street gains

HONG KONG: Oil prices slipped Thursday after recent gains, with Brent crude trading near USD 95 a barrel, while Asian shares advanced.

US futures edged higher.

Renewed fighting between the US and Iran pushed oil prices sharply higher earlier in the week. US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he doesn't expect the US bombing campaign to last "much longer."

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.4% to USD 95.26 per barrel. Benchmark US crude shed 0.1% to USD 90.84 a barrel.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.2% to 64,455.83. Among major gainers, OpenAI investor SoftBank Group rose 2.9%, memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings rose 0.6%, and chip equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 0.8%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.4% to 6,656.81. Samsung Electronics was 1.3% higher, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix was up 1.4%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher, to 25,344.80. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.4% to 3,958.79.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 9,025.10.

The Taiex in Taiwan rose 0.6%, while India's Sensex climbed 0.3%.