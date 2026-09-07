First-Time Shift: Alternative fuels take bigger PV share than Petrol

In a major shift in India’s passenger vehicle market, alternative powertrains (CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles combined) have overtaken petrol for the first time, accounting for 41.95% of sales versus petrol’s 40.85%. Just over a year ago, petrol held a lead of nearly 11 percentage points and now that advantage has been erased.
CNG/LPG led the momentum with their share in total PV sales growing from 21.47% in August 2025 to 25.28% in August 2026. The share of Hybrids grew 7.96% in Aug 25 to 9.04% in Aug 26 while EVs increased their share from 5.83% to 7.63% in the past one year, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
Petrol, the dominant fuel, saw its share in total PV sales slipping from 46.37% in August 2025 to 40.85% in August 2026. Dealers attribute the shift to running-cost economics and continuing consumer hesitation around the E20 transition, which is nudging petrol buyers towards CNG, hybrids and EVs.
The rollout of E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20% ethanol) much before the expected timeline has sparked debate among people. This has given rise to concerns over reduced mileage, potential engine corrosion from moisture and chloride contamination, and unavailability of pure petrol options for older, non-compatible vehicles.
Diesel share in total PV sales registered a minor dip – from 18.37% in August 2025 to 17.21% in August 2026.
India’s overall retail vehicle sales stood at 24,23,201 units in August 2026, up 17.51% Y-o-Y. However, on a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined 6.48%, as per FADA data.
“We would, however, read the headline with discipline: much of the YoY strength rests on a soft August 2025 base, when buyers had deferred purchases awaiting the GST 2.0 rate cut, and dealers report that the festive curtain-raiser came in below their own expectations — the true test of the season lies in showroom conversion through September to November, not in year-on-year optics,” said FADA President Sai Giridhar.
Two-Wheeler retail sales stood at 17,14,610 units, up 19.69% YoY. Dealers credited sustained GST 2.0 affordability and steady rural demand, while the powertrain shift deepened — 2W EV share reached 10.68%, crossing the 10% mark in a non-festive month for the first time, against 7.66% a year ago. Passenger Vehicle retail sales were 402,398 units, up 16.14% YoY but lower by 3.40% MoM. Rural PV sales grew 24.99% YoY against Urban’s 10.93%.
Three-Wheelers at 122,281 units (+8.64% YoY) posted their best-ever August, with EV penetration at 65.30%. Tractors at 87,977 units were effectively flat (+0.84% YoY) and fell 25.03% MoM, the clearest sign of monsoon-linked rural stress this month, with the all-India rainfall deficit widening to around 13%; and Wheeled Construction Equipment at 5,166 units rose 31.45% YoY on infrastructure momentum.
Total EV retail across categories reached 298,448 units, the biggest-ever August and up 52.9% YoY, taking overall EV penetration to about 12.3% from 9.5% a year ago.
Looking ahead to September 2026, dealer sentiment stays constructive but has moderated from July’s peak: 67.09% of dealers expect growth, 27.35% a flat market and 5.56% de-growth (against 74.30% who expected growth heading into August).
FADA said that expectations rest on the festive season proper now beginning - Ganesh Chaturthi, the Onam sales spillover and the onset of Navratri - with 43.59% of dealers reporting festive booking pipelines already building. Against this, dealers weigh a widening monsoon deficit affecting rural enquiries, and the fresh round of OEM price increases effective 1 September.