First-Time Shift: Alternative fuels take bigger PV share than Petrol

In a major shift in India’s passenger vehicle market, alternative powertrains (CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles combined) have overtaken petrol for the first time, accounting for 41.95% of sales versus petrol’s 40.85%. Just over a year ago, petrol held a lead of nearly 11 percentage points and now that advantage has been erased.

CNG/LPG led the momentum with their share in total PV sales growing from 21.47% in August 2025 to 25.28% in August 2026. The share of Hybrids grew 7.96% in Aug 25 to 9.04% in Aug 26 while EVs increased their share from 5.83% to 7.63% in the past one year, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Petrol, the dominant fuel, saw its share in total PV sales slipping from 46.37% in August 2025 to 40.85% in August 2026. Dealers attribute the shift to running-cost economics and continuing consumer hesitation around the E20 transition, which is nudging petrol buyers towards CNG, hybrids and EVs.

The rollout of E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20% ethanol) much before the expected timeline has sparked debate among people. This has given rise to concerns over reduced mileage, potential engine corrosion from moisture and chloride contamination, and unavailability of pure petrol options for older, non-compatible vehicles.

Diesel share in total PV sales registered a minor dip – from 18.37% in August 2025 to 17.21% in August 2026.

India’s overall retail vehicle sales stood at 24,23,201 units in August 2026, up 17.51% Y-o-Y. However, on a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined 6.48%, as per FADA data.