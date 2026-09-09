Oil rises past USD 100 a barrel after latest wave of attacks in West Asia.

NEW YORK: The price of oil surpassed USD 100 a barrel for the first time since July after attacks on oil facilities and ships in West Asia threatened to debilitate an already weakened supply chain.

Brent crude, the international standard, jumped nearly 3% to USD 100.72 early Wednesday.

U.S. benchmark crude gained 2.4% to USD 95.25 a barrel, and U.S. gasoline prices rose sharply overnight.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline ticked up 7 cents overnight to hit USD 4.22, now more than a dollar above what it cost at this point last year, according to AAA.

Diesel prices, which can have an outsized impact on consumers because it is used in shipping and production, hit an all-time high Friday and has continued to climb since. The average price for a gallon reached USD 5.94 overnight and is now 9 cents higher than it was Friday.

Jet fuel has become so expensive that U.S. and international carriers have cut flights while raising fares and fees.

Markets reacted after the U.S. military reported striking five Iranian tankers in response to attempted missile attacks on a Navy warship and after attacks by an Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group ignited fires at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Crude oil prices shot up after Israel and the United States initiated a war with Iran, and they have fluctuated considerably during the more than six months since then. The fighting has halted most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil supply passed before the war began.