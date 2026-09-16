Meta not a simple intermediary but a service provider when algorithms decide content visibility, say govt sources

NEW DELHI: Government sources informed that Meta can no longer be considered as a "simple intermediary" but is a "service provider" when its algorithms amplify and decide on content visibility, asserting that just as service providers have many responsibilities, the social media company must take more onus going forward.

Sources said the government believes Meta - the owner of Facebook and Instagram - does not have legal immunity in this situation, although the interpretation of law and the final determination rest with the judiciary.

To a specific question on whether Meta loses its legal immunity in such a case, the sources maintained that it is up to the court to decide.

Ultimately, the interpretation of law is the domain of the judiciary, they pointed out.

"But we believe they do not have the immunity," government sources said.

Emphasising that every service provider has certain responsibilities, sources said that Meta's move now to take responsibility for content on its platform marks a significant shift in its stance in the social media space.

"Service providers have many responsibilities...Once Meta has agreed to be responsible for what they have on the platform, then as the next steps, they have to start taking many more responsibilities," sources said.

Meta, sources said, has clearly admitted its mistake and committed to reporting child abuse content to Indian law enforcement agencies.

The government's firm position on the issue comes amid growing scrutiny of social media companies in India, and indeed globally, over concerns ranging from online addiction and mental health harms to algorithmic bias, harmful content and the role of recommendation systems in amplifying or shaping what users see.