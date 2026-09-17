Micron to assemble "hundreds of millions" of memory chips at Sanand, Gujarat next year: CEO

US semiconductor major Micron Technology will assemble and test hundreds of millions of memory chips at its Sanand facility in Gujarat next year, as the company expands its manufacturing operations in India, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said at the 5th edition of SEMICON India 2026, on Thursday.

Mehrotra said Micron had already started commercial production at the Sanand facility earlier this year.

“Our current production capacity already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market. This year we will assemble and test tens of millions of chips at Sanand. Next year, hundreds of millions of chips,” Mehrotra said.

Micron’s Sanand facility is the first semiconductor assembly and test plant in India and the first project approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. Mehrotra said finished DRAM and NAND products manufactured at the facility are now being shipped to customers across the world.

“This country has waited a long time to put "Made in India" label on a memory chip,” Mehrotra said.

The CEO said Micron has been operating in India for seven years and directly employs more than 7,000 people. Its operations also support tens of thousands of additional jobs across the supply chain.

He said the company’s engineering centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru have become an important part of the global technology network, with its Indian teams contributing to more than 3,700 patents, inventions and disclosures.