Former CJI Chandrachud: Noel’s no vote makes Chandra extension invalid; his casting vote invented missing majority

What is more ironic is that Venu Srinivasan was also told by Noel that he cannot vote in favour of the Board resolution on reappointment, a source told TNIE Friday.

"Tata Trusts nominee directors must affirmatively back the resolution and a chairperson’s casting vote cannot replace a missing majority,” Chandrachud told Noel in his detailed legal counsel.

"Therefore, Chandra’s proposed five-year extension is invalid as Noel voted against the resolution,” Chandrachud said, adding that for the Board proposal to extend a new term to Chandra requires the affirmative vote of the trust's nominee directors.

"Stated differently, for the Board resolution to be legally valid, Noel should also have voted for the proposal."

“The affirmative vote of the nominee directors of the querists (Tata Trusts) is an independent and standalone requirement and operates on a wholly different plane from the chairperson’s casting vote which is designed to resolve a tied vote amongst all directors of the Board taken cumulatively,” Chandrachud said.

On Venu Srinivasan backing the proposal by breaking away from the advice of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, where he is a vice-chairman, Chandrachud said, “Given that one of the two nominee directors has not voted in favour of the resolution, the requirement that a majority of the nominee directors support the resolution has not been satisfied in the second scenario."

"The resolution in the second scenario is also invalid, irrespective of the chairperson’s casting vote resolving the deadlock between the nominee directors; the affirmative vote of a majority of the nominee directors was not secured,” he added.

This means that, Chandrachud said, “the chair’s casting vote is only applicable where there is an equality of votes amongst two functions of the Board as a whole, and not amongst two specific directors, whether they be nominee directors or not.”

The former CJI further opined that affirmative voting rights in the articles of association of Tata Sons or any other company are central to establishing control and safeguarding interests of the parties they are in favour of.