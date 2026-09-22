SEBI settles Hindenburg-related proceedings against Adani group firms for Rs 1.5 crore; Cong calls it 'grand amount'

Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday settled adjudication proceedings against five Adani group companies over alleged violations related to the disclosure of related-party transactions and audit as well as limited review reports, with the firms collectively paying Rs 1.5 crore as a settlement amount.

The proceedings stemmed from SEBI's examination into allegations and corporate governance issues highlighted in a January 2023 report of now-closed US short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, including possible violations of listing regulations and the erstwhile listing agreement.

The five companies are Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd), Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly Adani Transmission Ltd), according to SEBI's settlement order.

Under the settlement terms, Adani Enterprises paid Rs 76.05 lakh, while Adani Green Energy paid Rs 45.50 lakh. Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business and Adani Energy Solutions paid Rs 9.75 lakh each.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “What amazing courage SEBI has demonstrated.”

He said the five companies in the “Modani” conglomerate paid a “grand amount” of Rs 1.5 crore as settlement amount to SEBI over violations involving the disclosure of related-party transactions.

According to the settlement order, the proceedings related to the alleged non-disclosure of certain related-party transactions and instances where audit or limited review reports were signed by audit firms without holding a valid peer review certificate.