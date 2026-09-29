SBI seeks rules on funds of cancelled FCRA-registered NGOs; law ministry explains bills

NEW DELHI: The State Bank of India (SBI) is learnt to have supported the objectives of the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act while seeking clear rules on how banks should handle an organisation's accounts and deposits when its permission to receive foreign donations ends.

In a presentation to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, a team of top SBI officials, led by its Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, said the bill provides for government control of foreign contributions and assets in such cases, but leaves the detailed banking procedure to be prescribed in rules, sources said.

The sources said the SBI flagged a potential gap between the date a registration ceases and the date a bank is informed. Transactions processed during that interval could be "questioned", it said.

The SBI delegation suggested that restrictions take effect for the bank when it receives an authenticated communication, and sought protection for transactions processed before then.

The bank sought clarity on whether an account should be frozen or continue to operate once control passes to a government-appointed authority.

It also asked who would be allowed to operate the account, whether incoming payments could still be credited and how existing balances, fixed deposits and interest would be treated.

The Ministry of Law, in its presentation, told the JPC that when the assets of an NGO are transferred to a government appointed designated authority after its FCRA registration is cancelled or has lapsed, the organisation will have to give full and unhindered access to its books of account, records, properties.

During its clause-by-clause briefing, the representatives of the law ministry also said that such organisation will also have to hand over to the designated authority all books, accounts, documents, securities, lockers, safe deposits, keys and movable assets.