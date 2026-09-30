Tata Sons boardroom feud spills into Tata Trusts as Venu Srinivasan seeks Charity Commissioner probe

MUMBAI: The widening boardroom dispute at Tata Sons has opened a new front, with trustee and Tata Sons nominee director Venu Srinivasan seeking a regulatory inquiry into the governance of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the charitable entities that collectively control about 66 per cent of the holding company.

In a letter to Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner, Srinivasan has questioned the appointment and continued status of Noel N. Tata as a perpetual trustee, the appointment of Noel Tata's son Neville Tata, and what he describes as attempts to constrain his independent role as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board.

The move could add another layer of complexity to an already bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership, a potential stock-market listing and the extent of Tata Trusts' authority over the company. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom, where Srinivasan and Noel Tata took opposing positions on key decisions earlier this month.

Srinivasan's complaint centres in part on Circular Resolution No. 107, which he says was issued by SDTT on September 16 to prevent him from participating in or voting on the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

He alleges that the move sought to "prevent me from exercising my independent judgement and vote" and amounted to an attempt to concentrate decision-making within a smaller group of trustees.

The following day, at a Tata Sons board meeting, Srinivasan backed the reappointment of Chairman N. Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term and supported moving ahead with the listing process, while Noel Tata opposed both positions.

The board proceeded with the resolutions, with the Chandrasekaran vote requiring a casting vote. Tata Trusts subsequently disputed the validity of the board decisions and has maintained that its nominees were required to agree on such matters.