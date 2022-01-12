Plan your big expenses this new year with a Personal Loan EMI Calculator

Online MI By

Online MI

The beginning of the year is also the ideal time to plan your home's renovation, buy a car, arrange funds for a grand wedding, take courses to upskill yourself professionally, and meet other goals in 2022.

Managing all these expenses can chip away at your savings. However, by taking a loan smartly, you can easily meet all your monetary needs. A personal loan doesn't require you to risk any assets for funds and has simple eligibility criteria to meet. When you find a suitable personal loan, apply online to save time and add convenience.

Use a personal loan EMI calculator to calculate personal loan EMI and plan your loan with ease. It helps you compute your monthly instalments as per the loan amount and tenor, so you have an affordable experience. Using a personal loan EMI calculator, you can also compare and choose the best loan offer as it shows you how a small change in interest rate affects your EMIs.

Read on to know how a personal loan helps with big expenses this new year.

Book the perfect family vacation with a large sanction

In this new year, start planning your vacationand do so without any financial restrictions. You can access a large sanction with a personal loan, as much as Rs.25 lakh. This allows you to plan extravagant vacations, be it to incredible destinations in the hills, tropical beaches, spots frequented by tourists or places off the beaten track. What’s more,you do not deplete your savings by borrowing smartly. The sanction can be used to cover all your travel-related expenses without restrictions.

Qualify easily and give your home a brand new look

You may have plans to remodel and renovate your home as the new yearrolls in. Be it a fresh coat of the brightest paint, newinstallations for your home, or a complete overhaul of the living room, you can fund all these undertakings easily. This is because you don’t have to jump through hoops to qualify. All you have to do is meet simple criteria, which usually are:

You must be a citizen of India, aged between 21 to 67 years*.

You must work in a private or public company, or an MNC

You must have a CIBIL score is at least 750

You must maintain the city-specific income requirements

Receive same-day disbursal and fund a grand wedding

A smart way to prepare for the special day is to avail of funds via a personal loan effortlessly. Financial hitches during wedding preparations are a major inconvenience, but with the right lender, you can avoid this problem altogether. You can even get same-day disbursal with top-tier lenders, making it a smart choice even if you have last-minute expenses you weren’t prepared to make. What’s more, withdisbursal within 24 hours*, you never have to delay or postpone a payment. This means you can lockin your desired vendors, make advance payments, or handle other issues easily.

Consolidate a high-interest debt and pay lower interest

Going into the new year to clear your debt is a good resolution. With the right personal loan, you can make this happen. Certain lenders have competitive personal loan interest rate offers and allow you to choose a tenor of up to 5 years.So, if you are servicing high-interest debt, you can opt for a lowinterest personal loan and consolidate it cost-effectively. With the help of apersonal loan interest calculator, you can choose terms that are convenient for youand handle repayment in a stress-free manner.

Today, applying for a personal loan has become very easy, especially with features like the personal loan EMI calculator. You can compare the sanction and monthly installments with interest rate and tenor and choose the best lender. For instance,with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can get a large sanction of up to Rs.25 lakh to fund your big expenses.

By meeting just a few eligibility criteria, you can receive the loan amount in your account in no time. If any situation affects your savings or cash flow, you can lower your EMIs by up to 45% with the Flexi facility. You also get a long tenor of 5 years for repayment. Without delaying further, check your pre-approved offer and apply online.

*Conditions apply

Also Read:-

Give your home a new look with the Bajaj Finserv Home Improvement Loan

Get instant approval on personal loans in just a few minutes

YouTube Video Link

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv Ltd. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.