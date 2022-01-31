Delhi with 5,000 start-ups replaces Bengaluru as start-up capital: Economic Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Delhi has replaced Bengaluru as the start-up capital of India. Over 5,000 recognised start-ups were added in Delhi compared to 4,514 start-ups in Bengaluru between April 2019 and December 2021, the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Parliament on Monday noted.

Maharashtra, with a total of 11,308 start-ups, is the state with the highest number of recognised start-ups, according to the Survey. Over 61,400 start-ups have been recognised in India as of January 10, 2022, it went on to add.

In 2021, as many as 44 start-ups turned into unicorns, thereby helping India emerge as the third highest country in tems of number of unicorns after the US and China.

ALSO READ | Economic Survey predicts 8-8.5% GDP growth in 2022-23

The US and China added 487 and 301 unicorns respectively in 2021. As of January 14, 2022, India has 83 unicorns with a total valuation of $277.77 billion, and most of these start-ups are in the services sector.

Also, a majority of the country's start-ups are in the IT/knowledge-based sector.

From 733 start-ups in 2016-17, the number of new recognised start-ups in India have grown to over 14,000 in 2021-22.

ALSO READ | Need for taxpayers to physically visit Income Tax Offices eliminated or minimised: Eco Survey

Over the past three years, the number of start-ups in the space sector has increased from 11 in 2019 to 47 in 2021. Since ISRO/DOS doesn't register any start-ups, around 75 start-ups are shown under the space technology category in the startupindia portal. Also, some of the start-ups registered under other categories are also involved in the space domain.

During 2021, 555 districts had at least one new start-up. This is in contrast to 2016-17 when only 121 districts had at least one new start-up.