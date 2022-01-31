Need for taxpayers to physically visit Income Tax Offices eliminated or minimised: Eco Survey

By Express News Service

The Economic Survey outlines the efforts taken by the government for ease of tax compliance. It says that out of total 271 compliances that belong to the Income Tax Act, 74 compliances have already been reduced.

However, out of the remaining 197 compliances, 152 are already online and 45 are offline. Out of these 45 offline compliances, 42 compliances will soon be made online.

The report says that further efforts are continuously being made to provide online facilities to the taxpayers for ease of compliance. In 2021, a utility was released where taxpayers can check in quick time from PAN of their clients if the client has filed return of income and so no extra tax needed to be deducted.

"Most of the processes and compliance requirements have been shifted to online platforms and the need for the taxpayers to physically visit the Income Tax Offices has been eliminated or minimised. Interaction with taxpayers is characterized by a spirit of trust and respect, relying more on voluntary compliance," says the Economic Survey report, which was presented in parliament on Monday.

On the Faceless Assessment Scheme which was launched in 2020, the survey says that more than two lakh cases have been allocated out of which 1.99 lakh have been completed without any interaction with the taxpayer.

So far around 11.20 lakh notices have been issued in a faceless manner out of which responses have been received in more than 6.93 lakh cases as on 16 November 2021.

