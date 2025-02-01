Budget 2025: Government to develop 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has announced an ambitious plan to develop 50 tourist destinations across the country in collaboration with state governments.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined several initiatives aimed at boosting tourism through investment-led growth and employment generation.

Sitharaman stated that land for key infrastructure development would be provided by the states, while hotels in these destinations would be included in the infrastructure harmonised master list (HML) development plan.

Additionally, she announced that MUDRA (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency) loans would be extended to homestays, supporting small businesses in the tourism sector.

The finance minister also highlighted the government's continued emphasis on Buddhist tourism. “Continuing with the emphasis on places of spiritual and religious significance in the July Budget, there will be a special focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha,” she said. In recent years, the Centre has been actively promoting Buddhist heritage sites.

The first Asian Buddhist Summit was held in Delhi last year, bringing together Sangha leaders, scholars, and practitioners to discuss the role of Buddha Dhamma in strengthening Asia. Similarly, a two-day international conference on ‘Shared Buddhist Heritage’ in 2023 gathered participants from Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and Arab countries. An international airport at Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana site in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was also inaugurated in 2021.

To enhance the skills of young professionals in the tourism sector, Sitharaman announced intensive skill-development programmes, including training in Institutes of Hospitality Management.