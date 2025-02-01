Budget 2025: Government to launch modified UDAN scheme to boost regional air connectivity

The Indian government is set to launch a modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, introducing 120 new destinations to enhance regional air connectivity.

Announcing the initiative during the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the revamped scheme aims to serve an additional four crore passengers over the next decade.

The regional connectivity scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern districts, she added.

“With the launch of a modified UDAN scheme that will introduce 120 new destinations and bring four crore additional passengers into the fold over the next decade, the aviation landscape in India is set for a transformative shift. This initiative will not only make air travel more accessible to remote regions but will also drive economic growth and tourism, further empowering local economies,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said the modified UDAN scheme aligns perfectly with their vision of enhancing regional connectivity by linking tier-3 and tier-2 cities directly to urban hubs, making air travel more accessible than ever.

“The revised taxation system is expected to drive significant economic growth in these emerging regions. Improved air access will not only boost tourism but also stimulate local economies, creating jobs and fostering development in previously underserved areas,” added Singh.

Introduced in 2016, the UDAN scheme has benefitted more than 1.4 crore passengers. Under the scheme, 619 routes connecting 88 airports, including two water aerodromes and 13 heliports, have been operationalised so far.