PM Dhan-Dhaanya scheme for 'first engine of growth'

CHANDIGARH: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman positioned agriculture as “the first engine of growth” in the Union Budget for 2025-26, announcing flagship schemes, including Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, to be implemented in partnership with state governments to benefit 1.7 crore farmers.

She announced enhancing the credit limit under the subsidised Kisan Credit Card to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh to benefit 7.7 crore farmers, a rural prosperity and resilience programme focusing on rural youth, marginal and small farmers and creating a Makhana Board in Bihar to strengthen the processing and production of fox nuts.

The Budget allocated Rs 1.27 lakh crore for aquaculture with a capex of Rs 87.87 crore. India is the second-largest global producer of fish and aquaculture, with seafood exports worth Rs 60,000 crore. The government will introduce a framework for sustainable fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and High Seas, focusing on the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

The Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is a flagship programme targeting 100 districts grappling with low yields, moderate crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. This scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, crop diversification, and improved post-harvest infrastructure.

The government will launch a rural prosperity and resilience programme focusing on rural youth, women, marginal and small farmers, and landless families. Towards self-reliance in pulses production, a six-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses will focus on tur (pigeon pea), urad, and masoor (yellow lentils). Nafed and NCCF will procure pulses from registered farmers with agreements with these agencies for four years.

The government will launch a comprehensive programme for farmers to promote production, including fruits, efficient supplies, processing and remunerative prices in partnership with states. To safeguard genetic resources for future food and nutritional security, the government will establish a second Gene Bank, which will house 10 lakh germplasm lines. As a new research ecosystem, the mission will focus on developing and propagating high-yield and climate-resilient seeds.