Union Budget 2025: Gig workers to get healthcare benefits and ID cards

BENGALURU: The rapid growth of e-commerce companies, especially quick commerce, has increased the overall gig worker demand. In a significant step, the budget has extended healthcare benefits for gig workers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech, "Gig workers of online platforms provide great dynamism to the new-age services economy."

The Centre will provide identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal. Gig workers will also be provided healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana. "This measure is likely to assist nearly 1 crore gig-workers," she added.

Earlier, it was expected that the Budget would provide clarity on the treatment of these workers under labour laws.

"While the budget extends healthcare benefits for gig workers, a detailed social security framework and streamlined access to income stability would have also helped boost the ecosystem," said Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services.