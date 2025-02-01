Union Budget 2025: MHA allocation sees an increase of 6 per cent to over Rs 2,33,210 crore

NEW DELHI: The allocations for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Union Budget for the year 2025-26 have gone by nearly 6 per cent from Rs. 2,19,643.31 crore in the previous financial year to Rs 2,33,210.71 crore.
The bulk of the allocation (Rs 1,60,391.06 crore) is going to the central police organisations responsible for ensuring internal security in the country.
Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given Rs 35,147.17 crore, up from a revised estimate of Rs 34,328.61 crore in 2024-25, the Border Security Force (BSF) has got Rs 28,231.27 crore (Rs 27,895.73 crore in 2024-25) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been allocated Rs 16,084.83 crore (Rs 15,272.22 crore in 2024-25).
Similarly, Rs 10,370 crore (Rs 9,861.14 crore in 2024-25) has been allocated to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been given Rs 10,237.28 crore (Rs 9,834.59 crore in 2024-25) and the Assam Rifles was allotted Rs 8,274.29 crore (Rs 7,855.23 crore in 2024-25).
The CRPF is mostly deployed for internal security duties, operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Naxals in central and eastern India and insurgents in the northeast.
The BSF has been assigned to guard India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh and it is also engaged the internal security duties. The CISF guards installations of national importance like nuclear plants, airports and metro networks and the ITBP guards the India-China border.
The SSB has been assigned to guard India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan and the Assam Rifles protect India’s border with Myanmar.
Border fencing and floodlighting along Pakistan and Bangladesh have received special attention in the Union Budget this year with a massive increase in the allocation from Rs. 3,069 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 5,597.25 crore. More to these Rs 1,056.40 crore has been allocated for the Vibrant Villages Programme.
In the expenditure budget document it is said, “The provision is made for the erection of barbed wire fencing, construction of roads, observation post towers, installation of floodlighting, induction of hi-tech surveillance on Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh border.”
Among the Union Territories (UTs), the budget provides Rs 41,000.07 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, which became a UT after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
Similarly, Rs 6,212.06 crore has been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rs 6,187.48 crore to Chandigarh, Rs 2,780 crore to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Rs 4,692.15 crore to Ladakh, Rs 1,586.16 crore to Lakshadweep and Rs 3,432.20 crore to Puducherry.
Even as the government intends to initiate the delayed census-2021 process this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a meagre Rs 574.80 crore (Rs 572 crore in 2024-25) towards work related to it, giving a clear indication that the decadal exercise will be further delayed.
The census was supposed to be carried out in 2020-21 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been allocated Rs 3,893.35 crore (Rs 3,966.21 crore in 2024-25), the Delhi Police got Rs 11,931.66 crore (Rs 11,467.62 crore in 2024-25) and the Special Protection Group got Rs 489.00 crore (Rs 510.97 crore in 2024-25).
A separate budget allocation has been made for Jammu & Kashmir Police, as it now comes directly under the MHA on the lines of Delhi Police. The J&K Police is set to get Rs 9,325.73 crore (Rs 8,665.94 was given in 2024-25).
The Safe City Project has been allotted Rs 215.34 crore, grants-in-aid to state governments Rs 3,494.39 crore, grants-in-aid to union territory governments Rs 1,515.02 crore and capital outlay on the northeastern area is Rs 810.00 crore. More to these, the allocation for the Nirbhaya Fund for the safety of women remained the same with an allocation of Rs 200 crore.