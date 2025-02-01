Union Budget 2025: MHA allocation sees an increase of 6 per cent to over Rs 2,33,210 crore

NEW DELHI: The allocations for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Union Budget for the year 2025-26 have gone by nearly 6 per cent from Rs. 2,19,643.31 crore in the previous financial year to Rs 2,33,210.71 crore.

The bulk of the allocation (Rs 1,60,391.06 crore) is going to the central police organisations responsible for ensuring internal security in the country.

Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given Rs 35,147.17 crore, up from a revised estimate of Rs 34,328.61 crore in 2024-25, the Border Security Force (BSF) has got Rs 28,231.27 crore (Rs 27,895.73 crore in 2024-25) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been allocated Rs 16,084.83 crore (Rs 15,272.22 crore in 2024-25).

Similarly, Rs 10,370 crore (Rs 9,861.14 crore in 2024-25) has been allocated to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been given Rs 10,237.28 crore (Rs 9,834.59 crore in 2024-25) and the Assam Rifles was allotted Rs 8,274.29 crore (Rs 7,855.23 crore in 2024-25).