Investment, turnover limit for MSMEs up

NEW DELHI: In a bid to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced increases in the investment and turnover limits for MSME classification, raising them by 2.5 and 2 times, respectively.

She highlighted that India has over 1 crore registered MSMEs, employing 7.5 crore people and contributing 36% to the country’s manufacturing output. These MSMEs are crucial in positioning India as a global manufacturing hub and are responsible for 45% of India’s exports.

Under the new changes, the investment limit for micro enterprises has more than doubled, rising from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore, while the turnover threshold has been increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore. Small enterprises will now have an investment limit of Rs 25 crore (up from Rs 10 crore) and a turnover limit of Rs 100 crore (up from Rs 50 crore).