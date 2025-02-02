Mithilanchal matrix in Madhubani saree

NEW DELHI: Presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget on Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a subtle yet powerful political gesture choosing to wear a Madhubani-embroidered saree symbolising her ‘affection’ for the Mithilanchal in Bihar.

The saree, a gift from renowned Madhubani artist Padma Shri Dulari Devi, drew attention for its cultural significance. Known for its rich cultural heritage, Mithilanchal has long been a stronghold for the saffron party and Hindutva politics and the timing of this gesture, combined with strategic budget allocations, appears carefully coordinated with the upcoming state assembly elections.

Every year since 2019, when Sitharaman presented her first Union Budget, the finance minister dressed herself in sarees that resonate cultural and political relevance, embedding subtle messages of inclusivity. Sitharaman’s choices have always garnered attention, with each year bringing a distinct cultural reference.

For Budget 2024, Sitharaman chose an off-white Mangalagiri saree with a bright magenta border. The saree, from Andhra’s Guntur district, is known for its simple, elegant look, clean borders, and plain design.

During the interim budget that same year, Sitharaman chose a blue handloom tussar silk with kantha handiwork.

In 2023, Sitharaman turned up adorned in a rich-red signature South Indian silk with black-gold temple embroidery. The border, depicting chariots, peacocks, and lotuses, represented ‘tradition, strength, and stability’.

In 2022, the finance minister selected a brown Bomkai, typically from Odisha. The saree featured silver zari work and intricate border patterns. Bomkai sarees, known for their detailed designs inspired by nature and mythology, showcase the artistic heritage of Ganjam district. Wearing the saree, Sitharaman paid tribute to Odisha’s handloom tradition and highlighted the government’s dedication to supporting local artisans and preserving traditional crafts.

In 2021 Sitharaman chose a colorful Pochampally ikkat saree from Telangana, with a bold mix of red, off-white, and green.

Presenting the 2020 budget, Sitharaman wore a bright yellow silk with blue border, with ‘yellow representing growth, hope, and new beginnings, while blue stood for stability and peace.’

Tabling her first budget in 2019, Sitharaman went for a bright pink Mangalagiri saree with a gold border, arriving to the House carrying “bahi khata” instead of the ‘colonial’ briefcase to carry the budget papers