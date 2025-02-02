No tax for up to Rs 12.75 lakh, major overhaul in slabs

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave the middle class and the common man enough reasons to smile when she announced her personal income tax proposals.

Not only did she increase the income threshold up to which no taxes would be levied from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, she also changed the income tax slabs that will lead to a substantial reduction in tax burden for all taxpayers under the new tax regime. With these changes, and the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, an individual earning Rs 12.75 lakh a year will have to pay no taxes under the new tax regime.

However, if one’s taxable income crosses that threshold, all the income would be taxed as per the new slabs, which are both magnanimous and generous.