Tamil Nadu allies criticise Union Budget 2025-26; BJP hails it as visionary

CHENNAI: The allies of the DMK — Congress, CPM, and CPI — strongly criticised the union budget for 2025-26, the state unit of the BJP welcomed it as a visionary budget.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said while making announcements for Bihar, Nirmala Sitharaman has ignored southern states including Tamil Nadu. So far, loans to the tune of Rs 14.56 lakh crore availed from the public sector banks have been waived. But there is no word about the loans availed by the farmers.

“It is an anti-farmer budget. No big concessions for the MSME Sector which provides a large number of jobs to people next to agriculture,” he added.

CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said the budget betrayed all sections of the people. Fertiliser subsidy has been reduced by Rs 3,400 crore and subsidy for petroleum has been reduced by Rs 2,600 crore. While MSP for agricultural products has not been announced, the budget is silent on reducing the cost of inputs for agriculture. There are no measure for bringing down the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the budget has betrayed the common people. While announcing tax exemption for the middle-class people, the Centre did not take any step to improve the purchasing power of about 130 crore people in the uncertain income group. The budget is silent on the MGNREGS scheme which remains the livelihood aspect of 26 crore workers.