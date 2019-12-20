Home Cities Bengaluru

Cases registered against Ram Guha, Rizwan Arshad for anti-CAA protests in Bengaluru

The protesters gathered at the Town Hall here and raised slogans of 'Azaadi', 'Humko chhaiye Azaadi' and 'Sarkaar Murdabad' while demanding repeal of the CAA.
 

Published: 20th December 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Historian Ramachandra Guha being detained by police at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Thursday

By ANI

BENGALURU: Section 144 will remain imposed in Bengaluru till today due to protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, adding cases have been registered against Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad and eminent historian Ramachandra Guha.

"Section-144 to remain imposed in the city till Friday. 24 people have been booked and eight cases have been registered. Cases also registered against MLA Rizwan Arshad and Ramachandra Guha," Rao on Thursday said.

"There was no unpleasant incident in today's protest. Our police personnel have worked patiently. I appeal to nobody, notably the students, not to participate in the protest. A case of violation of the law will be filed at this time," he added.

ALSO READ: Two killed in firing as Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Mangaluru; internet services banned for 48 hours

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad was detained by the city police for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA) despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people.

The Left parties in the state had called a protest here today against the CAA in which scores of protesters including students, advocates and political workers took part.

The protesters gathered at the Town Hall here and raised slogans of "Azaadi", "Humko chhaiye Azaadi" and "Sarkaar Murdabad" while demanding repeal of the CAA.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act protests: Thousand people detained; mobile, internet services suspended in Delhi

Police also detained Padma Bhushan awardee Ramachandra Guha during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Town Hall here.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, last week. The Bill became an Act after getting presidential assent.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramachandra Guha Rizwan Arshad Bengaluru protests CAA Protests Anti CAA protests Section 144
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp