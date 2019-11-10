Home Cities Bengaluru

Divergent views of Bengaluru denizens on Ayodhya verdict

A voxpop of the people showed the weekend was like any other with no tension, disruption or untoward incident following the verdict.

Published: 10th November 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen guarding the Idol of Shri Ram at the hastily constructed temple in Ayodhya

Policemen guarding the Idol of Shri Ram at the hastily constructed temple in Ayodhya. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Denizens of India's tech hub on Saturday expressed divergent views on the historic judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute at Ayodha in Uttar Pradesh and lauded the people for remaining calm and maintaining peace.

A voxpop of the people, especially young techies in the famous Cubbon Park in the city centre, showed the weekend was like any other with no tension, disruption or untoward incident following the verdict.

Earlier in the day, a five-member constitutional bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, delivered the judgement in New Delhi, directing the central government to hand over the disputed land to the Hindus for building a Ram temple by a state-run Trust.

ALSO READ: Hope BJP doesn’t politicise Ayodhya verdict, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Expressing sigh over the end to the decades-old dispute, multinational firm's software engineer Suruchi Solanki said she was relieved over the verdict, as hundreds of people suffered and lost their life since the 16th century structure was demolished on December 6, 1992 by the right-wing activists.

"I appreciate the people for remaining calm and peaceful, without getting excited or saddened by the Ayodhya verdict. People should focus on development to reverse the slowdown in the economy," Solanki, who hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, told IANS.

She also recalled how the people in Uttar Pradesh took out a black-flag rallies in cities and towns across the northern state when the Allahabad High Court trifurcated the disputed land where the controversial structure stood.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya verdict neither victory nor defeat for anyone, says BSY

Data analyst Nutan Sahu, who hails from Odisha, said the disputed land should not be tagged on to a particular sect when there are so many communities and creeds.

"The apex court judgement divides the people on religious lines and splits communities though we are all one and live in the same country. What if someone else crops up staking claim over the holy land," Sahu reiterated.

Hoping that parties that were claimants for the disputed site would accept the verdict faithfully and put an end to decades' old bitterness, software geek Sashi Prakash Gautam, who hails from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, said the judgement should not be viewed as a victory or defeat.

READ INTERVIEW: Mediation committee achieved harmony and goodwill, says Sri Sri on Ayodhya verdict

"None should turn the verdict into a win or loss. All should accept it gracefully and live peacefully," Gautam told IANS.

Ernst and Young (E&Y) employee Shweta Srivastav felt the disputed land should have been used to build a hospital or growing trees than giving it for building a temple where a mosque stood for over 5 centuries.

"Anybody could have gone there, irrespective of caste, creed and religion if the disputed land has been converted into a park for all as it had witnessed a lot of controversies," said Shewata from Vadodra in Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya verdict Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid Babri Masjid verdict Babri Masjid dispute
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp