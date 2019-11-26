Home Cities Bengaluru

Boutique owner suffers loss of Rs 5 lakh in Hulimavu Lake breach

Published: 26th November 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Lavanya cleans up her sewing machine.

Lavanya cleans up her sewing machine. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Lavanya Vijaya Kumar, the owner of a boutique and a resident of Shringerinagar, had to pay a heavy price because of the Hulimavu Lake breach that happened on Sunday. She has suffered a total loss of Rs 5 lakh worth of clothing.

Her boutique is in the basement of a house in 6th Cross of Shringerinagar.

When the water gushed into the basement, all her the clothes given by customers for stitching and the rest of what she had stocked up for selling, were affected.

Also Read: Some Hulimavu Lake breach victims demand food, others want clean-up

“I can’t believe this happened. All the expensive clothes given by my customers were soaked. It was my client’s wedding next week and she has been calling me for her clothes. How do I give it to her now? All the fabric material is spoilt. There is no way I can give these to the customer and I can’t even fix it,” she said.

She said that many of her customers have started asking her to repay them. As annual day functions are nearing, Lavanya had procured some costumes to sell, but all of that is damp too.

“I have spread out clothes on the footpath to dry, but I don’t know what to do with them. Now, I have to pay all my customers and the amount I calculated comes up to Rs 5 lakh,” she said.“I have five machines and each costs up to Rs 30,000. None of them are working. I don’t know what to do. Who will help me?” asked Lavanya.

Hulimavu Lake breach
